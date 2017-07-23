10:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Defibrillator saves 60-year-old heart attack victim A 60-year-old man collapsed at a water park in Reut last week. The medical officer at the site, together with an MDA paramedic, performed lifesaving procedures on him using a defibrillator which was in the water park and saved his life.

