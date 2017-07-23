MK Glick:ZAKA's making clip 'sickening and disgusting'

ZAKA director Yehuda Meshi-Zahav published a clip of the horrendous sights from the Salomon family house where ZAKA volunteers were performing their work to gather the blood of victims.

MK Yehuda Glick(Likud) sharply criticized Meshi-Zahav for his "cynical exploitation of a family's tragedy for personal needs. Glick tweeted that it was "sickening and disgusting" to take a promotional movie for his organization in a house which doesn't belong to him."

Meshi-Zahav responded that in this way he could express and highlight the cruelty and evil of the murderers in a much more poignant way than in Knesset speeches to an empty plenum.



