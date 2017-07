10:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Israel Dog Unit to demonstrate anti-terror techniques ‏

In the wake of the murderous terror attack at Halamish on Friday night, the Israel Dog Unit(IDU) is inviting residents of Judea and Samaria as well as security personnel to attend a training session and demonstration to show how dogs can be employed to prevent terrorist attacks. The event will take place at Chavat HaKlavim, the IDU branch in Efrat at 1.00 PM Sunday.