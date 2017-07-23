Inciting cleric's remand extended

‏Jerusalem magistrate Keren Miller extended until Monday the remand of an East Jerusalem Arab who was arrested Friday by police.

"Inciting a crowd of worshipers on such sensitive days typified by attacks on police and riots is a dangerous act. According to suspicions the behavior of the defendant who called during prayers for the children of police to be orphaned and the wives to be widowed is designed to disturb the public peace, especially in such sensitive times.," wrote the judge.

The accused, a 42-year-old resident of Wadi Joz, works in an East Jerusalem special needs school and is a religious cleric. His investigation continues.





