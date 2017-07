The Central District Prosecutor submitted to the Central District Court an indictment against 59-year-old Yochai Nissim and 56-year-old Aryeh Yahav, residents of Rosh Ha'ayin, on suspicion of plotting to commit a crime, carrying and transporting weapons, blackmail and other crimes.

The two hid a smoke grenade in the car of the mayor of Rosh Ha'ayin.