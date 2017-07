10:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Shaked: Murderers of families deserve death sentence Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked supports the death sentence for terrorists. Shaked said Sunday that "murderers of children and families deserve the death sentence. In a military court this punishment exists when judges are in unanimous agreement. This [The Halamish attack] is a case where we should demand the death sentence for the murderer."

► ◄ Last Briefs