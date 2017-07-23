09:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 24-year-old stabbed in Nesher, moderate wounds A 24-year-old man was stabbed on Bar Yehuda street in Nesher. An MDA ambulance which was summoned to the scene transferred him in moderate condtion to the Rambam medical center with stab wounds to his upper body.

