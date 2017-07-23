05:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Rocket fired from Gaza explodes in the air Terrorists on Saturday night fired a rocket towards Israel from Gaza. The rocket exploded in the air, causing no physical injuries or damages. Due to the fact that the rocket exploded in the air, the “Red Alert” rocket siren was not activated. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs