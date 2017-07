Border Police stopped a suspicious Arab at a checkpoint near the Cave of the Patriarchs (Mearat Hamachpela) on Saturday night, a police spokesman reported.

During a body search, the terrorist was found to have a knife hidden on his person. He was arrested immediately.

Police are currently questioning 17 year old Palestinian Arab suspect.

Initial assessments show the suspect was on his way to carry out an attack.

Security measures continue in and around the area.