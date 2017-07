20:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5777 , 22/07/17 Tamuz 28, 5777 , 22/07/17 Iran launches new missile production line Iran on Saturday announced the launch of a new missile production line, Iranian state media said. According to Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan, the new Sayyad 3 missile can target drones, cruise missiles, helicopters, and fighter planes. It can travel up to 74 miles (120 km) and reach an altitude of 16 miles (27 km). ► ◄ Last Briefs