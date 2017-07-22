UN chief condemns deaths of Arab rioters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the deaths of Palestinian Arabs during clashes in Jerusalem, calling for an investigation.

Guterres “deeply deplores the death of three Palestinians in clashes today with the Israeli security forces and calls for these incidents to be fully investigated,” said a statement from the UN chief’s spokesman.

