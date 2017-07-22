Hamas welcomes Samaria terrorist attack

The Hamas terrorist organization welcomed Friday evening’s terrorist attack in the Shomron community of Halamish, in which three Israelis were murdered in the middle of their Shabbat dinner.

The organization said in a statement said that "the heroic attack came in the wake of Israel's violation of the rights of our people in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

