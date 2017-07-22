Halamish terrorist identified with Hamas

Omar al-Abed, the terrorist who murdered three Israelis in a stabbing attack in the community of Halamish on Friday evening, identified with the Hamas terrorist organization and was arrested several times by Palestinian security forces, Channel 2 News reported.

Some two hours before the attack, al-Abed published a post on Facebook in which he said he decided to carry it out because of the “harm” done do the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)