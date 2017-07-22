Bennett on BBC: Read my lips - Temple Mount is open

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett explained in an interview with the BBC on Friday that the decision to leave the metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount was made in order “to defend everyone who wants to worship on the Temple Mount.”

The interview was conducted hours before Friday’s deadly stabbing attack in the Samaria community of Halamish.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)