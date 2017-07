Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced on Friday he was freezing contacts with Israel over its new security measures at the Temple Mount.

Abbas said in a speech that the freeze would stay in place until Israel lifted the measures, reported the AFP news agency.

