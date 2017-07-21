Egypt to Israel: Stop the escalation

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Friday blasted Israel over the clashes in Jerusalem, urging the Jewish state to “stop the escalation”.

In a statement, Cairo called on Israel "to prefer the voice of reason in order to avoid being dragged into a dangerous swamp that would be difficult to get out of and that could eliminate the efforts being made to encourage Israel and the Palestinians to renew negotiations."

