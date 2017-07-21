19:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17 Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17 Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. ► ◄ Last Briefs