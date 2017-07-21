UAE welcomes Qatar's amendment of anti-terrorism laws

The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed Qatar's decision to amend its anti-terrorism laws. The move, announced Thursday, establishes two national lists for individuals and terrorist entities and sets out the requirements for being included on them. It also defines terrorists, terrorist crimes, terrorist entities as well as the financing of terrorism.

"The Qatari decree to amend the anti-terroism law is a positive step to deal seriously with the 59 terrorists," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter, according to Reuters.

