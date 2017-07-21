18:36
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17

Trump reshuffles legal team

President Donald Trump on Friday reshuffled his legal team as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia moves ahead.

According to CNN, Marc Kasowitz, Trump's longtime personal attorney who has been the lead lawyer on the Russia investigation, will see his role recede. Attorney John Dowd, along with Jay Sekulow, will now be the President's primary personal attorneys for the investigation, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.

