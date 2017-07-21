Otzma Yehudit activists distribute food to security forces

Activists of the Otzma Yehudit movement visited the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday and distributed food to the security forces deployed in the area.

"The answer to murderous terror is only with Jewish strength - that's the only language that the enemy understands. Every capitulation gives the enemy a tailwind and legitimacy for the next murder," said the Otzma Yehudit chairman Dr. Michael Ben Ari, "I welcome the stance of Minister Erdan and the Israel Police, and I expect that any attempt at incitement and rioting will be met with Jewish strength and that a mortal blow will be dealt to the leaders of the instigators and rioters."

