The⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Harel and passportcard insurance companies on Friday sent a special emergency plane to the island of Kos in Greece following the earthquake on the island on Thursday night.

The emergency flight is intended for Israelis who are insured under those companies who would be interested in returning immediately to Israel. Should there be room remaining on the planes, the companies noted, they will also bring home Israelis who are not insured under those companies.