News BriefsTamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17
Zvhil Rebbe passes away
Rabbi Shlomo Goldman, the Rebbe (leader) of the hasidic Zvhiller sect passed away on Friday morning in the United States.
He did not have any children.
Rabbi Goldman's funeral will take place on Sunday in Israel.
