06:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17 Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17 U.S. lawmakers seek increased sanctions on Hezbollah Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation seeking to increase sanctions on Hezbollah, Reuters reported. The lawmakers accused the terrorist group of violence in Syria and amassing rockets along Israel's border.