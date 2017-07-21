Kuwait on Thursday asked 15 Iranian diplomats to leave the country, angering Iran which threatened to reciprocate.
A senior Kuwaiti official had earlier told AFP that the 15 diplomats had been asked to leave the country.
05:15
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17
Kuwait expels 15 Iranian diplomats
