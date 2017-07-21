05:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17 Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17 Kuwait expels 15 Iranian diplomats Kuwait on Thursday asked 15 Iranian diplomats to leave the country, angering Iran which threatened to reciprocate. A senior Kuwaiti official had earlier told AFP that the 15 diplomats had been asked to leave the country. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs