  Tamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17

6.7-magnitude earthquake felt in southwestern Turkey

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the southwestern Turkish coast on Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.9, was very shallow. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

