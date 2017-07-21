A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the southwestern Turkish coast on Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.9, was very shallow. There were no reports of injuries or damages.
News BriefsTamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17
6.7-magnitude earthquake felt in southwestern Turkey
