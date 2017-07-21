The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team on Thursday evening was defeated by Bulgaria’s Botev Plovdiv by a score of 4-0.
With the loss, Beitar was eliminated in the second qualifying round of the European League.
|
01:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 27, 5777 , 21/07/17
Soccer: Beitar Jerusalem eliminated from European League
The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team on Thursday evening was defeated by Bulgaria’s Botev Plovdiv by a score of 4-0.
With the loss, Beitar was eliminated in the second qualifying round of the European League.
Last Briefs