The chairman of the Zionist Union, Avi Gabbay, responded on Thursday evening to the arrest of nine people who disturbed order at the LGBT demonstration in Tel Aviv.

"This is a legitimate demonstration, and it is sad that a demonstration on equal rights ended tonight with arrests and violence," wrote Gabbay. "The arrest of people who are legitimately protesting and are not advocating violence sends a negative signal to all who seek equality and freedom of expression."