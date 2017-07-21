Yogev: Removing magnetometers means caving to terror

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) said on Thursday evening he is against the removal of the magnetometers from the Temple Mount.

"It is our responsibility not to give in to terror. Threats of a 'day of rage' by terrorist organizations and instigators should not lead to us caving in, but rather necessitate assessments and must be dealt with if there is a need,” he said.

"There is room for political sensitivity, there is room to find every way to allow prayer for worshipers, but there is no room for capitulation, and no state will dictate to Israel how to defend itself and the holiest of places. I trust the discretion of the cabinet and the professionals to act in the best way possible for the security of Israel," added MK Yogev.