Five police officers were lightly injured on Thursday evening in riots in the Maale Motta Gur Street in Jerusalem.
Dozens of Arabs threw rocks and glass bottles at police who dispersed them using crowd dispersal measures.
|
23:46
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17
Five officers injured in Jerusalem riots
Five police officers were lightly injured on Thursday evening in riots in the Maale Motta Gur Street in Jerusalem.
Dozens of Arabs threw rocks and glass bottles at police who dispersed them using crowd dispersal measures.
Last Briefs