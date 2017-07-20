O. J. Simpson paroled after 9 years of sentence

A Nevada parole board has granted O.J. Simpson parole after the former NFL star apologized, said he was a model prisoner, and promised that he'd have no conflicts if released.

"I've done my time," he said. "I've done it as well and as respectfully as I think anyone can."

Simpson has served nine years of a nine-to-33-year sentence for an armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas in 2007. He is expected to be released as early as October.

Simpson is best known for his 1995 acquittal in the grisly slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in what was called the "trial of the century."

Though it's been 22 years since that not guilty verdict, the murder trial's themes of criminal justice and race, trust in police, celebrity and domestic violence remain remarkably resonant in modern culture.