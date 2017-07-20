Peretz:Police shouldn't use force on 'love celebrators

MK Amir Peretz(Zionist Union) referred to the arrest of nine people who disturbed public order during the LGBT demonstration in Tel Aviv.

Peretz said that "at a demonstration celebrating love police should not be raising their hands against citizens or vice versa." He added that "the Internal Security Minister and the Police Commissioner should do everything to ensure the democratic right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully. As MKS we must stand on guard against the use of force as the police have enough alternative methods to quash disturbances."





