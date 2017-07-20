Nine people were arrested by police during the course of the LGBT demonstration taking place in Tel Aviv.
The LGBT community are demanding the same adoption rights as heterosexual families. At present the government proscribes such adoptions.
22:01
Reported
Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17
Police arrest 9 at LGBT demonstration in Tel Aviv
