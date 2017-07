21:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Hadas's brother marries a month after murderous attack One month after the attack at Damascus Gate in which Major Hadas Malka HyD(May G-d avenge her blood) was murdered, her brother Tamir Malka wed his sweetheart on Wednesday night .

