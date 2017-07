21:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Arabs riot in East Jerusalem, no injuries Tens of Arabs rioted in East Jerusalem and threw stones and glass bottles at police. There were no injuries. Police dispersed the rioters using riot-dispersal methods.

