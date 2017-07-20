Saudi prince arrested over violent behavior on video

A Saudi prince has been arrested on the orders of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, after footage emerged allegedly exposing his violent behavior, including aiming a gun at a man’s head.

Local media outlets reported that Prince Saudi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz was arrested on Thursday on the orders of the king, pending the outcome of an investigation into a series of video clips that went viral with the Arabic hashtag “prince transgresses against citizens."

On Tuesday, several short clips emerged on social media, including one purporting to show the prince aiming a rifle at a man’s head, who is already injured and bleeding. Another video shows a man bleeding in a car and being cursed at for parking in front of a house, while a third reportedly shows the prince punching and slapping a man sitting in a chair.