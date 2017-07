21:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Holon jewelry store robbed, robbers escape A jewelry store in Holon was robbed Thursday evening. The robbers fled the scene and a police force is searching the vicinity in an attempt to locate the suspects.

