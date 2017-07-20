Linda Sarsour calls Jewish CNN host 'alt-right'

Muslim feminist Linda Sarsour accused Jake Tapper of being part of the “alt-right” after the CNN host, who is Jewish, called her out for celebrating a woman who murdered a policeman.

Tapper wrote that "Shakur is a cop-killer fugitive in Cuba. This, ugly sentiments from Sarsour. "

Assata Shakur, a member of the Black Liberation Army, was convicted of murdering New Jersey Trooper Werner Foerster in 1977. She escaped prison two years later, gained asylum in Cuba and remains on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorists” list.

The Women’s March, of which Ms. Sarsour is assistant treasurer, sent a tweet on Tuesday celebrating Ms. Shakur’s birthday.