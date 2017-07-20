MK Yonah: Right to adopt should belong to everyone

MK Professor Yossi Yonah(Zionist Union) participated Thursday in the LGBT demonstration regarding the adoption issue.

Yonah said "I came today to express my support for the struggle of the LGBT community. The right to adopt is not the privilege of certain social groups, and it should be ensured without any gender preferences. The right to establish a family through adoption is a basic right and should not be a matter of coalition negotiations between parties."

Yonah added that "I call on the Israeli government to update this outdated legislation and make it more appropriate for the times."