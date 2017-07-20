Brasilia flyers: "All the Jews are murderers, thugs"

Antisemitic flyers were placed at a bus station in Esplanada dos Ministérios, Brazil. The street in Brasília is home to many government buildings.

One of the flyers reads “all the Jews are murderers, thugs and criminals. All the Jews. They worship a false religion, all the Jews are terrorists, Jews are crooks. Destroy Israel.”

A second flyer is captioned “out the country” and lists several groups of people, including politicians, journalists and, of course, Jews, continuing that “the earth does not need these margins of society, thieves, robbers, criminals and murderers”.