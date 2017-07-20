Galant: 12,500 units to be built in Elad

Housing Minister Yoav Galant announced Thursday at a meeting with the Elad municipality that an umbrella agreement would be signed soon with the town which would include an additional 12,500 units.

Galant said this would be a tremendous move forward and congratulated mayor Yisrael Porush for advancing the city forwards and bringing results.

He added that Israel needs 1,000,000 housing units in the next 20 years and the haredim require 20% of these units and therefore he has set up a special department for haredi construction.