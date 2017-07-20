Rivlin: Terror is terror wherever it occurs

President Rivlin conducted a telephone conversation with Turkish president Tajp Erdogan, after Erdogan requested to speak with him over the issue of tensions at Temple Mount.

Rivlin stressed to Erdogan that the terror attack which occurred last Friday at a "holy site to all of us" crossed a red line which places our ability to coexist together in jeopardy."

Rivlin reminded Erdogan that after the terror attacks in Turkey Israel was quick to condemn the acts "and we expect a similar condemnation from Turkey because terror is terro whereever it occurs, Jerusalem, Istanbul or Paris."

President Rivlin stressed that Israel was maintaining and would continue to maintain the status quo at the holy sites. He added that the steps taken on the Temple Mount were intended to ensure that such acts of terror could not be repeated, and that Israel was committed to safeguarding the lives of all the citizens who visited the holy places.