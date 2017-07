18:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Uri Ariel:Banning MKs from Temple Mount is 'scandalous' Minister Uri Ariel fumed over Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to ban MKs and ministers from ascending to Temple Mount. Ariel termed the decision "scandalous" and said that since Israel's sovereignty over Temple Mount was being brought into question, Netanyahu should not concede on security issues or on issues of freedom of worship for Jews.

