18:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Parents of baby left in Beit Shemesh bank located The parents of a 7-month-old child left in a Beit Shemesh bank unattended have been located. The parents are on their way to the Beit Shemesh police station. ► ◄ Last Briefs