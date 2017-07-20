17:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 5-year-old falls in Jezreel Valley, moderate injuries A 5-year-old child fell two floors in a Kibbutz in the Jezreel Valley regional council. MDA paramedics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the HaEmek hospital in Afula.

► ◄ Last Briefs