A 5-year-old child fell two floors in a Kibbutz in the Jezreel Valley regional council. MDA paramedics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the HaEmek hospital in Afula.
|
17:57
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17
5-year-old falls in Jezreel Valley, moderate injuries
A 5-year-old child fell two floors in a Kibbutz in the Jezreel Valley regional council. MDA paramedics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the HaEmek hospital in Afula.
Last Briefs