17:57
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17

5-year-old falls in Jezreel Valley, moderate injuries

A 5-year-old child fell two floors in a Kibbutz in the Jezreel Valley regional council. MDA paramedics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the HaEmek hospital in Afula.


 

Last Briefs