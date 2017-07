MK Yigal Gueta(Shas) was released from Ichilov hospital Thursday after being hospitalized for a period of a few weeks. Gueta collapsed during the course of a trip to Prague with his wife.

"My dear brothers and sisters.I wish to thank G-d for all the good he has granted us. Praised be the Lord, he is good, his kindness is forever," wrote Gueta on his Facebook page. He also thanked the people of Israel for their prayers and concern for him.