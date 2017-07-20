Religious Zionist kindergarten transferred to haredim

Parents to children in the Givat Mordechai neighborhood in Jerusalem claim that the Jerusalem Municipality is harming the Religious Zionist population and evacuating their kindergarten in order to facilitate a haredi kindergarten. City council members claim that this is part of a political deal between mayor Nir Barkat and the haredim.

Parents of 34 children received notices of the evacuation of their kindergarten to a local school classroom but they claim the decision is strange and unreasonable as a school class can only hold 28 children so that 6 children will have to be transferred to alternative kindergartens after the festivals without taking into account the emotional difficulties involved.