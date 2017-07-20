16:40
  Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17

Baby left in Beit Shemesh bank

A one-year-old baby was left in a Beit Shemesh bank branch. Police who arrived at the scene summoned welfare officials and began trying to locate the baby's parents. 

Police opened an enquiry into the incident.

