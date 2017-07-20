A one-year-old baby was left in a Beit Shemesh bank branch. Police who arrived at the scene summoned welfare officials and began trying to locate the baby's parents.
Police opened an enquiry into the incident.
Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17
Baby left in Beit Shemesh bank
