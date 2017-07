The Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court has extended the remand of Avriel Ben Yosef, the former deputy director of the National Security Council, on suspicion of bribery and illicit receipt of favors with regard to the submarine affair.

"Since the last extension of Ben Yosef's remand there have been significant developments in the investigation, which refer both to this suspect and to other suspects," said the Chief Justice of the Magistrates Court.