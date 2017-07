15:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Fire in the Jerusalem Forest Firefighting teams are battling a blaze in the Jerusalem Forest. Police are on the scene. They report that at this stage there are no obstructions of adjacent traffic arteries. ► ◄ Last Briefs