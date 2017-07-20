Warsaw's Great Jewish Cemetery damaged by storm

A recent storm in Poland led to the destruction of the Great Jewish Cemetery in Warsaw, according to Hamevasser. A visitor told the haredi newspaper, "This scene is terrible, thousands of Jewish graves, including rabbis and dignitaries, are buried beneath hundreds of trees that collapsed on them, and nobody is lifting a finger to do anything."

The cemetery is the second largest Jewish cemetery in Poland and one of the largest in the world. The cemetery covers an area of ​​336 dunams and houses more than 200,000 marked graves, as well as mass graves of those murdered in the Warsaw ghetto.